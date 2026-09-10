B2K's Tour Moving Forward After Raz B's Infant Son's Death

B2K's tour is still scheduled to move forward in December ... despite the fact Raz B and his wife, Mona Li, just lost their 3-month-old son, Astro Monte Thornton.

Music industry sources familiar with the plans tell TMZ ... B2K will proceed with its three U.K. shows as part of the RnB Winter Ball tour.

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The group is set to perform in Birmingham, Manchester and London.

As we reported ... Astro died earlier this week in what sources close to the family described as an unexpected and sudden tragedy. His cause of death remains unclear.

A family spokesperson told us ... "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Astro Monte Thornton, beloved son of Mona and De'Mario 'Raz B' Thornton of the R&B supergroup B2K.”

The family asked for privacy as they grieve and thanked fans for their love and support.

Raz and Mona welcomed Astro in May. They also share an older son, Versai Carter Thornton.