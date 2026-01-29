Bow Wow and B2K Crash 'TMZ Live' Stream

Crash Live Stream & Try to Take Harvey to a Strip Club!!!

Bow Wow and B2K crashed our live stream this morning ... laying out the details of their upcoming tour and offering to take Harvey Levin to a famous strip club in Atlanta, Georgia!

You have to see this ... while discussing who may or may not make a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next month, BW switched the topic to the 2028 Super Bowl in Atlanta. Having grown up in the city, BW wants Harvey to come down ... but not for the game. The rapper said he's dying to take Harvey to the famed gentleman's club, Magic City!

Bow Wow kidded, "Every time me and Harvey talk, I always ask him!" joking that Harvey's been ducking him for years.

But the thing is ... the only strip club Harvey's been to in the last decade was a place called Plan B in Los Angeles ... and it was for the food!

No need to fear ... BW promised Magic City would hook him up with the best chicken wings he's ever had.

While Harvey and Bow Wow's boys' trip may never happen, Bow Wow and B2K's Boys 4 Life tour kicks off in 2 weeks!

The highly anticipated tour launches from Columbia, South Carolina February 12 and ends in Hampton, Virginia in April ... but along the way they'll make stops in Chicago, Illinois; Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, California; and Brooklyn, New York!

The tour will also feature appearances from Jeremih, Waka Flocka, Amerie, Yung Joc, Crime Mob, Franchize Boyz and Pretty Ricky.