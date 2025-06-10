Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bow Wow Shifts Blame to BET Awards for Ciara-Less 'Like You' Performance

Bow Wow Would've Loved to Perform With Ciara ... BET Awards Dropped The Ball!!!

Social media had a field day with Bow Wow during the performance of his cutesy classic "Like You" at the 2025 BET Awards last night -- the duet turned into a solo because Ciara was M-I-A onstage!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Bow Wow outside the Peacock Theater right after the awards ... the rap star started to blame himself for not having Ciara at his side, but tells us it was BET who didn't get their talent ducks in a row!!!

Fans were confused and cracked jokes ... the elephant in the room is they're former flames and now that she's married to Russell Wilson, such a performance is beneath her.

But Bow Weezy says he didn't even know Ciara was in the building and would've happily run it back, but his busy day of hosting the red carpet and rehearsals didn't offer him much wiggle room.

Um, better luck next year???

In the meantime, Bow tells us his "Use Me" collab with Chris Brown is still going up and he and B2K will be hitting the road sooner than later!!!

