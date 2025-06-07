Bow Wow Says Body Shamers Can't Get to Him, Talks Fitness Regiment

Play video content TMZ.com

Bow Wow's letting haters' jabs melt off him like the pounds he recently lost ... saying the people trying to body shame him aren't going to affect his mood.

We caught up with the rapper at LAX Friday ... and, we asked him if people are still in his comments disrespecting him for putting a few pounds on.

Bow Wow addresses fans in his comments who are calling him fat, and says "if I have a role to do, I’m going to get fat."



ICYMI ... Bow Wow fired back at people on Instagram Live recently saying, “They call me fat. Y’all don’t understand how this feels. Y’all been playing with me too long.”

Well, it sounds like this anger was really momentary for Bow Wow ... who tells us now that they haters can't really get to him anymore.

Bow says the only reason he put on weight was for "F9" ... but, he's slowly taking it all off -- and, he says people just need to look at him to know his weight isn't even a factor anymore.

We also got all the details on what Bow Wow is doing to maintain his body ... and, you need to hear what simple trick he has for losing weight.