Raz B's Infant Son Astro's Autopsy Complete, Cause of Death Pending

Cause of Death Still Unclear

The autopsy for Raz B and Mona Li's 3-month-old son, Astro Monte Thornton, is complete ... but his cause of death remains a mystery.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMZ ... they conducted the autopsy Wednesday, one day after Astro died. His cause and manner of death are both listed as pending investigation.

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As we reported ... sources close to the family told us Astro's death this week was unexpected and sudden.