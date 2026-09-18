Raz B Infant Son's Death: Cops Say Investigation Found No Signs of Trauma, Foul Play

B2K singer Raz B and wife Mona Li's 3-month-old son showed no obvious signs of trauma or foul play when police responded to the Atlanta home where he died ... TMZ has learned.

According to an Atlanta Police Department incident report obtained by TMZ, officers responded to a "person down" call at a home shortly after 8 AM on September 8.

Police say officers arrived and were directed to Astro Monte Thornton, Raz and Mona's 3-month-old son, who was unresponsive.

EMS responded and pronounced Astro dead at the scene ... the department's Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit were both notified and responded to the home, according to the report.

Police say a search warrant was obtained, and investigators documented and collected items they believed had evidentiary value.

However, detectives noted there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play.

Astro's body was turned over to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, with his official cause and manner of death to be determined by an autopsy.

As TMZ previously reported ... Raz and Mona announced Astro's death last week and said it was unexpected. The couple welcomed him in May and also share an older son, Versai.