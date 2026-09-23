B2K Singer Raz B Begs for Help in 911 Call After Infant Son Astro Dies

Play video content Video: B2K’s Raz B Pleads For Help On 911 Call After Infant Son Astro’s Death Atlanta Police Department

B2K singer Raz B was frantic and heartbroken on the 911 call after finding his 3-month-old son unresponsive ... repeatedly begging dispatchers to send help.

TMZ obtained the call from the morning Astro Monte Thornton died ... with Raz telling the operator, "My son died. My son is not breathing."

Raz pleads, "Please hurry up," as the dispatcher tries to confirm the address and Astro's age.

When asked again if the baby is breathing ... Raz says, "No, ma'am, he's not breathing. I think he's dead."

The call gets more emotional as Raz tells the dispatcher CPR is already being performed and says he doesn't have the patience to keep answering questions.

Raz says ... "I'm his father. We're performing CPR. There's nothing else to know,"

At another point, he can be heard repeatedly saying, "Don't give up," before adding, "I can't believe this s***" and "This is crazy."