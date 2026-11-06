'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Producer Matthew Wright's Cause of Death Revealed

Producer Matthew Wright's cause of death has been revealed after his sudden passing late last month.

According to a death certificate obtained by PEOPLE, Matthew died from cardiopulmonary arrest. Hypertension was listed as the underlying cause ... while the contributing conditions were identified as obstructive sleep apnea and Class II obesity.

According to a GoFundMe supporting Matthew's family, he passed away on October 30 "suddenly but peacefully in his sleep" in Los Angeles.

His family called his death an "unfathomable tragedy" ... and they've been struggling to cover the costs of bringing his body home to New York, since he and his husband, Justin, were both laid off over the summer.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Money raised through the GoFundMe will also go towards funeral expenses and a memorial in L.A.

Ellen DeGeneres donated $5K and posted an emotional tribute to her late producer on social media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Longtime 'Ellen' executive producer Andy Lassner also donated ... and mentioned he had just visited the "Jennifer Hudson Show" set hours before his death.

He was 52.