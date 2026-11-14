Drag Queen Backpacks & Bikes 500 Miles Across California to Raise $5 Million

One drag queen is on a journey of heel-ing ... by backpacking and hiking from San Francisco to L.A. to raise $5 million for 19 different climate and social justice non-profits.

Wyn Wiley known professionally as drag performer Pattie Gonia started making the 500-mile trek on Nov. 9 ... and promised her followers that at least one mile a day would be done in heels.

This isn't Pattie's first rodeo either ... the artist previously walked 100 miles last year to raise $1.2 million.

In an update shared Friday ... the drag queen offered a slice of life on the road, saying each day begins with repairing her makeup, getting into tights and drag outfit, putting on the wig, and fastening the appropriate carabiner earrings.

After packing up camp, the environmentalist makes breakfast before hitting the trails.

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In a post on Saturday, Pattie shared the aftermath of what 96 hours in drag looks like, as an El Niño storm makes the hiking wet, difficult, and hazardous.

Not only that ... Pattie says she's carrying over 10 lbs. of things she needs in her bag for drag touch-ups, from makeup to wigs and heels.