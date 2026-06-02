Tom Steyer Sings Karaoke With Drag Queens Night Before California Primary, On video

Play video content Video: Tom Steyer Belts Out Karaoke With Drag Queens Ahead of California Vote

Tom Steyer spent the final hours before Election Day making one thing clear ... he's not backing down ... and he used karaoke and drag queens to make his point.

TMZ obtained video of the California gubernatorial candidate taking the stage Monday night at GYM Bar WeHo, where he grabbed a microphone and belted out Tom Petty's classic anthem, "I Won't Back Down," alongside drag performers.

Roll the tape ... Tom appears right at home under the lights ... smiling, singing, and working the crowd. He sticks close to the song's defiant message, tailor-made for a candidate heading into a crucial primary.

Tom was there for the bar's "CrayCray Karaoke" night ... and it was a packed house. Not a bad place to do some last-minute campaigning.