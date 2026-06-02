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Tom Steyer Sings Karaoke With Drag Queens Night Before California Primary, On video

CA Gov. Candidate Tom Steyer I Won't Back Down From Karaoke With Drag Queens

By TMZ Staff
Published
060226_tom_steyer_kal
SINGING HIS HEART OUT!!!
Video: Tom Steyer Belts Out Karaoke With Drag Queens Ahead of California Vote

Tom Steyer spent the final hours before Election Day making one thing clear ... he's not backing down ... and he used karaoke and drag queens to make his point.

TMZ obtained video of the California gubernatorial candidate taking the stage Monday night at GYM Bar WeHo, where he grabbed a microphone and belted out Tom Petty's classic anthem, "I Won't Back Down," alongside drag performers.

Roll the tape ... Tom appears right at home under the lights ... smiling, singing, and working the crowd. He sticks close to the song's defiant message, tailor-made for a candidate heading into a crucial primary.

Tom Steyer Campaigning
Launch Gallery
Tom Steyer Campaigning Launch Gallery
Getty

Tom was there for the bar's "CrayCray Karaoke" night ... and it was a packed house. Not a bad place to do some last-minute campaigning.

We'll see if Tom stands his ground in the crowded race for California governor ... votes are due today ... so stay tuned.

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