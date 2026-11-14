Port of New Orleans Sues Tanker & Its Owners After Cruise Ship Crash

The Port of New Orleans has sued the owners of the tanker that crashed into a cruise ship ... claiming more than $1 million in potential damage.

In addition to the owners, the tanker's management and the ship itself are also listed as defendants in their federal suit ... 4WWL reported.

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The port also said it doesn't know the full extent of the damages and repairs needed for the port terminal and asked a judge to approve the seizure of the tanker -- Atlantic Asphalt -- so it could potentially be sold to help pay for the repairs.

The bottom line ... the port believes the tanker and its companies failed to follow safety regulations and act in time to avoid colliding with the river cruise ship, American Heritage.

On Friday night, a federal warrant was issued authorizing the tanker's seizure.