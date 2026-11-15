Thrill-Seeking Paraglider Giovanni Lopez, 21, Dead After Crashing Into a Field

Giovanni Lopez -- a 21-year-old paraglider known for his acrobatic mid-air stunts -- has died after crashing into a field.

Authorities responded to the crash around 2:57 PM Saturday in Plainfield, Illinois ... before the Kendall County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead and identified him ... the Chicago Sun Times reported.

Play video content Video: Paraglider Giovanni Lopez Dies After Crashing Into Field Fox 32 Chicago

Lopez's friend Curtis Hale told the Daily Mail that after the report of the crash, he and his fellow paragliders tried contacting Lopez over and over again but with no response.

Hale even said he called his friend 15-20 times to make sure he was all right.

It was only when Curtis' fiancée went to the crash site and saw his glider on the ground that the worst was realized.

Hale said that Lopez -- who started paragliding last year in May -- was a "skilled" pilot, but noted that "anything can happen."

Giovanni was 21.