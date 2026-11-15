Carla Jeffery's 'Zombies' Costars Dedicate Kids' Choice Award to Her

Carla Jeffery's 'Zombies' co-stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly are paying tribute to their late friend ... as they celebrate a major win at the Kids' Choice Awards.

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After "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" took home the Watch Party orange blimp Saturday, Milo said in their acceptance speech ... "We want to dedicate this award to Carla Jeffery" ... to which Meg replied ... "We love you, Carla!"

We reported earlier ... Carla's talent agency announced the news of her passing back in September, writing ... "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery."

Since then ... Carla's family has asked for assistance during their difficult time.

In a GoFundMe set up to pay for her funeral expenses, they wrote ... "This is an incredibly painful and difficult time for our family, and we are doing our best to come together, grieve, and make sure Carla has the support needed to handle the funeral and burial arrangements."