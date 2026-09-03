Disney Star Carla Jeffery's Family Launches GoFundMe After Tragic Death

Carla Jeffery's family is asking for help to lay the Disney star to rest after her tragic death.

The family launched a GoFundMe on Wednesday to cover Carla's funeral expenses and burial costs.

They wrote ... "This is an incredibly painful and difficult time for our family, and we are doing our best to come together, grieve, and make sure Carla has the support needed to handle the funeral and burial arrangements."

The family continued ... "Losing someone is never easy, and the emotional weight of this moment has also brought unexpected financial stress for our family."

They're hoping any contributions that come in could help ease some financial stress so they can "focus on honoring our loved one and supporting each other."

As you know, Carla's talent agency announced this week that she passed away on Tuesday.

A family spokesperson previously told TMZ that the "Z-O-M-B-I-E-S" actress had died in her California home -- but they denied rumors that her death was drug-related.