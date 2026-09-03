Disney Star Carla Jeffery's Family Denies Drug Rumors After Tragic Death

Disney star Carla Jeffery's family is pushing back against rumors surrounding the Disney star's death, denying that she abused substances ... TMZ has learned.

Jeffery, best known for playing Bree in Disney's “Z-O-M-B-I-E-S” franchise, died in her California home, a family spokesperson tells TMZ.

The beloved Disney personality's death has sparked speculation online about what may have happened, but her family tells us the rumors that Carla used drugs are not true -- saying plainly, "she did not do drugs."

The family also claims there was no foul play involved in Carla's death and says police are not involved. The coroner tells TMZ the case is still pending with no preliminary cause or manner of death.

We're told the family is awaiting an autopsy before releasing any additional details about Carla's death, adding her loved ones say they're being careful about what they share publicly because they want to make sure any information released is accurate.

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As we previously reported, Carla's death was announced by her talent agency, Alexanders Talent Management, on Wednesday. The agency did not disclose a cause of death at the time.