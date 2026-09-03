Disney Star Carla Jeffery's Brother Shares the Touching Text He Sent Her

Carla Jeffery's brother is grieving his sister's tragic death by sharing a touching text he had sent her.

Carlon Jeffery took to Instagram to reveal he had texted the Disney alum, asking her to call him back. Carlon wrote ... "I was just calling to see how your day went! I love you to the moon & back sis."

He went on to give her words of encouragement, writing ... "I just want you to know how proud I am of you. Your resilience, your grace, your infectious smile that lights up a room. You are truly a light that shines bright."

Carlon continued by telling Carla to keep her head up when things get tough, saying ... "Don't let anyone.. dim that light.. even yourself. The light you carry is special and must be protected at all times."

He concluded ... "You are the best sister a brother could ask for. I pray we continue to grow closer to one another along this journey. I got your back in this life and the next."

It's unclear when exactly Carlon sent this message -- the screenshot cut off any sort of date and time stamp -- but it seems to be from before Carla died.