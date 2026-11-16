John Malkovich Says He Lost His Savings Because of Bernie Madoff

John Malkovich lost everything when he fell victim to Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme ... and he's recalling the moment he realized his entire life savings were gone.

The acclaimed actor told "60 Minutes" he'd just gotten back from directing a play in Mexico City in December 2008 when he learned Bernie had been arrested.

He told his wife ... "We have a little problem. Bernie Madoff just got arrested."

John says he was so stressed about losing everything that he went to the store to grab cigarettes ... even though he'd quit smoking.

He told "60 Minutes" that even though he wanted to point fingers and blame someone else for his misfortune, he admitted he was having a first-world problem.

John explained ... "Whatever you lost, most people who were ever born will never have a tenth of that, no matter what they do, no matter what they do. Get on with your life. And that's it."