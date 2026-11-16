OJ Simpson's Vegas Robbery Partner Recalls His Reaction After First Name Used in 'If I Did It'

Mind If I Use Your Name In My Book on Murders?

Charlie Ehrlich -- O.J. Simpson's accomplice in his 2007 Las Vegas sports memorabilia armed robbery -- is sharing how OJ informed him his first name would be used in "If I Did It."

In a preview clip for Peacock's "OJ's Accomplice" ... Charlie claims his friend OJ told him he had to concoct a name for an accomplice in the book so that it could be fictitious ... so he used the name Charlie.

Charlie claims OJ asked him if he had a problem with that ... and he replied ... "'Well, not really, but I do. I mean, couldn't you say Lou or Fred or Tony?' He goes, 'Ah, don't worry about it.' I said, 'F*** it.'"

Ehrlich previously mentioned in audio tapes obtained by the New York Times that Joseph "Joey" Ippolito was tied to the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Ehrlich has since claimed he was lying on the audio tapes.

However, in the upcoming Peacock documentary, Ehrlich also alleged Joey's brother Lou told him that Joey -- a convicted drug trafficker -- admitted to being involved in the murders before his death.

Ehrlich said ... "Do you know what Lou told me? He told me that a month before Joey died, he took him to Italy ... took Joe to Italy. Joe admitted that he was involved."

As you know ... O.J. -- who died in 2024 -- was found not guilty of the murders in 1995 but found liable for the deaths in civil court.