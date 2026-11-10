O.J. Simpson Associate Claims Alleged Accomplice Confessed Before Death

O.J. Simpson's longtime associate made a startling claim on camera about a possible accomplice in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman ... alleging the man admitted he was involved shortly before his death.

Charlie Ehrlich makes the allegation in a hot mic moment featured in Peacock's documentary "OJ's Accomplice," claiming Joseph "Joey" Ippolito confessed to his brother Lou Ippolito during a trip to Italy about a month before Joey died.

Ehrlich is heard telling one of the filmmakers ... "Do you know what Lou told me? He told me that a month before Joey died, he took him to Italy ... took Joe to Italy. Joe admitted that he was involved."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, documentary co-director Ari Mark reportedly said Lou privately shared the same account with filmmakers but requested footage of him not be used.

The allegation comes weeks after a New York Times investigation raised questions about whether Joey, a convicted drug trafficker with ties to Simpson, helped dispose of evidence following the 1994 murders.

As we previously reported, Joey's other brother, Sam Ippolito, claimed Joey returned home the night of the killings with bloody hands and a heavy bag, which Sam says he later dumped. Sam subsequently attempted to retract his account.

However, retired LAPD detective Tom Lange, who led the original murder investigation, told TMZ he puts virtually no stock in the accomplice theory, saying there's no actual evidence connecting Joey to the killings.

Play video content Video: O.J. Simpson Detective Tom Lange Shoots Down New Accomplice Theory TMZ.com

Lange told us Joey's name surfaced in several tips during the original investigation, but detectives never interviewed him.

Joey's widow, Nicole Ippolito, has also disputed the allegations surrounding her late husband.