Play video content Video: Jennifer Lopez Wants To Release "J-Dough" Friends Keep Secrets

Jennifer Lopez is trying to go from triple threat to quadruple threat ... and she thinks her next hit comes from the kitchen.

J Lo went on Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky's "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast, where she told them she wants to start selling cookie dough ... she's already got her signature mixture, and she calls it J Dough.

Check out the clip ... the icon says she's got quite a talent for crafting cookie dough, and she says she's sitting on the best chocolate chip cookie in the world ... and now's the time to share her creation.

Benny and Lil Dicky are super intrigued by J Lo's tasty idea ... asking to be early investors ... and she jokes they should start a company.

J Lo also dishes on her cookie habits when she's traveling ... and she explains whether she likes her dough raw or cooked.