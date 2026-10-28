Jennifer Lopez Denies Report She and Robert Zemeckis Are Butting Heads Over Movie

Jennifer Lopez is NOT clashing with the director of her new Netflix thriller, contrary to a new report that claims they've been butting heads like Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Netflix, J-Lo and Robert Zemeckis told TMZ in a joint statement ... "As we have said to Page Six, this reporting is categorically false. Any suggestion that the filmmakers are not working in unison is without merit."

Page Six is reporting that Jen and the "Forrest Gump" filmmaker have different visions for "The Last Mrs. Parrish," a la Blake and Justin on "It Ends With Us."

Sources told the outlet that Jen's trying to take over post-production, with one Hollywood source saying ... "She fancies herself a filmmaker. It's been testing terrible. Lopez panicked and has been in the editing room."

However, Netflix tells TMZ ... the film's been testing well, particularly with fans.

It's also worth noting ... her 2026 rom-com "Office Romance" topped the Netflix global charts when it dropped.