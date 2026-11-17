Play video content Video: Rob Kardashian Helps Restore Family's Vintage Car on 'Fully Torqued Unleashed' Fully Torqued Unleashed

Rob Kardashian wanted to do something nice for a loyal family member ... so he contacted some people he knows and got her vintage vehicle fully torqued ... and it's all on video.

Here's the deal ... Cici Bussey is Robert Kardashian Sr.'s cousin who has stayed close with Rob, his sisters, and Kris Jenner.

Loyalty gets rewarded ... and Rob knows some people involved in the new reality show, "Fully Torqued: Unleashed" -- including host Steve Pazmany -- and he asked them if they'd fix up the 1963 230SL that Cici's owned for more than 20 years.

The team got to work ... and you've gotta watch the clip to see the incredible results ... including the convertible top, new interior, paint touch-up, rechromed bumpers, upgraded stereo, and new tires.

We're told the team kept everything time-period correct ... restoring it to the OG factory look.

Cici -- who used to drive the car with her husband before his recent passing -- was clearly emotional when she saw the car ... and Rob told her in a FaceTime call he's just glad she's happy.