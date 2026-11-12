Kris Jenner Freaks Out Over Kim Kardashian Biography Including Childhood Trauma Claim

Play video content Video: Kris Jenner Goes Off Over Kim's Childhood Trauma Claim HULU

Kris Jenner vehemently demanded that Kim Kardashian's biographer remove a line from his book about any childhood trauma ... because, the momager claims, there wasn't any!

As it usually does, it all went down on "The Kardashians" ... and in today's episode, Kris called it "insane" that Kim gave her life rights to someone outside the family.

Things got even spicier when Kim brought up a passage from "Citizen Kim" -- written by Jonathan Van Meter -- that included the suggestion that she suffered childhood trauma.

Kim told her mom and sisters ... "He says, kind of in quotes, 'LOL. No childhood trauma? Yeah, right, she just doesn’t see it.' And it was just so interesting that he’s convinced that I have childhood trauma because I said my childhood was amazing and perfect. He's like, 'Maybe she likes to live that way and maybe that’s how she copes.'"

Needless to say, Kris didn't take this well, stressing ... "You should just tell him, no childhood trauma conversation. You can’t make somebody remember things and have a trigger over nothing."

Kris went on to demand ... "You should tell him to take the trauma part out. I’m insulted. You can tell him, for me, that he can f*** off. That is very offensive to me."

The momager went on to say that the "biggest trauma that we had was the day that Toys ‘R Us closed."

Kim did experience quite a childhood ... with her mom's best friend, Nicole Brown Simpson, being murdered when she was 14.