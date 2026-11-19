Play video content Video: Marlon Jackson Reveal He's Been Living with Cancer The Farah Shammas Podcast

Jackson 5 member Marlon Jackson has revealed that he's been battling prostate cancer for the last four years ... and currently it's stage 4.

He revealed his diagnosis on Farah Shammas' podcast, saying ... "I've had cancer for four years."

Despite everything, Marlon said he's doing well, adding ... "I'm great. I'm good. Bad grass don't die. So, I'm going to be around for a long time."

Marlon also shared ... "I've had my prostate gland removed and I've had radiation treatment and everything is fine. Everything is great. I walk almost four miles four times a week. You know, and that's great for me."

After cutting out sugar from his diet, Marlon says his doctor told him ... "You're doing so much better than what I thought."

He added ... "[I'm] careful what I put in my body and try to take care of myself."