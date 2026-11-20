Another day, another mea culpa coming out of Baltimore ... this time from Ravens lineman Ryan Neuzil's wife, who called the city "scary" and appeared to film someone high on drugs.

Loads of people in Baltimore were pissed, especially after what Marlon Humphrey said earlier this week on his podcast, and now Allie Neuzil is attempting to walk back the comments.

"At the point that I posted this, I had never been to Baltimore. I'd only heard things, received warnings from people, I didn't know anything about Baltimore. Now that I've been in Baltimore, it's great here. Everyone's been extremely kind. Strangers on the street speaking to me, just the nicest people ever," Allie said in a 6.5-minute-long apology video.

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Neuzil also addressed the clip she posted of someone "fent-folding," which she says was more of an inside joke with her friends in Atlanta, where she lived before her hubby was traded from the Falcons to the Ravens.

Allie also addressed race, for the people who believe she was being racist.

"At no point was race ever a part of anything I posted. I didn't mention anything about race. It wasn't my intention to make anything about race."

Neuzil also made it clear that she said a lot of good things about the city in the now-deleted video.

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The story comes at an interesting time ... as Marlon Humphrey was sent home from the team after he said Baltimore produced "criminals."

Similar to Allie, the 4x Pro Bowler later tried to clarify his remarks, but it wasn't enough, and now he's gone for at least one week.