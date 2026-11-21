Who Wears Short Skirts?! Alix Earle Does! Find The Sneaky Switches
Who Wears Short Skirts?! Alix Earle Does!!! Find The Sneaky Switches!
Published
Alix Earle ain't letting the drop in temps affect her year-round summer style!
The Miami babe hit NYC and was toe-tally serving leg in a golden-girl skirt ... And not to mention she got a fresh beat on her face and appeared to be living her best life!
The Big Apple better watch out ... Alix's pout is stealing the spotlight!
HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Alix Earle photos!