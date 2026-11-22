The sun's setting super early and we're gearing up for winter weather, so let's reminisce about summer instead ... and all the sexy stars in brown bikinis!!!

Zara Larsson and Stassie Karanikolaou look bangin' in their skimpy swimsuits ... and they're not the only ones!

Just check out Sydney Sweeney showing off her killer curves in that teeny, tiny two-piece.

And Jen Selter had a cheeky moment in an itty-bitty brown bikini of her own.