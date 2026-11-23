Here's Stevie Wonder joking about his vision, or lack thereof ... he says anyone who isn't convinced he can't see should let him get behind the wheel.

Stevie was in the middle of a Chicago concert this weekend when he started joking about his blindness while playing the piano.

Stevie Wonder responds to rumors about his vision during his Chicago show: “If you believe I can really drive or really see, get in the car with me and we’ll see what happens to us at the end.” https://t.co/vYBbzL7WCA @PopCrave

The legend told the crowd, "If you believe I can really drive or really see, get in the car with me and we'll see what happens to us at the end."

Stevie is famously blind, but there are still some folks out there who aren't convinced he can't see.