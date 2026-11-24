Play video content Video: Man Dies in Fall at Star-Studded Sierra Towers Framework Media

A man plunged to his death Tuesday during a condo showing at West Hollywood's famed Sierra Towers ... TMZ has learned.

We're by sources familiar with the situation ... the man first toured an 18th-floor condo, at the same building where the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Cher, Elton John and Courteney Cox have lived, on Monday and told agents he liked the unit enough to come back the next day.

Our sources say the two agents met him there Tuesday and waited while he looked around ... when he didn't return a few minutes later, the agents went looking for him -- and soon realized his body was down on the street.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation tells TMZ ... deputies responded to the swanky high-rise Tuesday afternoon after receiving word a man fell to his death. It is unclear whether the man fell accidentally or jumped on purpose.

Six years earlier, another man died at Sierra Towers during a condo showing. In November 2020, he arranged to see a vacant 27th-floor unit and died after going over the balcony, WEHOonline reported at the time.