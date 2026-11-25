Play video content Video: Ariana Grande, Las Cults Las Culturistas

Ariana Grande is revealing that she largely got rid of her old team ... and she says it all had to do with her "safety" as an artist.

In Wednesday's episode of "Las Culturistas," the singer said straight up ... "A lot of my team is different now."

The "Focker In-Law" actress explained the changing of the guard happened when she was working on "Wicked."

Ariana says ... "I think a lot of why I didn't feel safe to create, again, was because of the relationships that surrounded the creation."

Play video content Video: Ariana Grande, PSL Las Culturistas

The pop star -- who also admitted she has never tried a pumpkin spiced latte -- added ... "When you have safety around you, your body knows."

While it's unclear exactly which former team she was referring to ... we reported in Aug. 2023 that Ariana had left Scooter Braun and his management company, HYBE.

Then that December, Ariana signed with Brandon Creed's Good World Management.

She told "Las Culturistas" hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers ... "I didn't think that creating could feel how it feels now."