'Bridalplasty' Contestant Murder Investigation Cracked Open with Surveillance Video

Exclusive Video

The family of the contestant from "Bridalplasty" cracked what looks like a murder case wide open ... after confronting the suspect with surveillance video and allegedly catching him in a lie.

Lisa Marie Naegle disappeared early Sunday morning. Her family knew she had gone out Saturday night with a friend, Jackie Jerome Rogers, and that's the last time she was ever seen.

Lisa Marie's family tells us Rogers told them they were at a bar near Alpine Village in Torrance, CA when she said she wanted to go to an after-party. He claims he was too tired and he left without her.

The family obtained this surveillance video recorded early Sunday morning, and you see Lisa Marie getting into his SUV and leaving at 2:18 AM.

The family confronted Rogers with the video Monday night, and he became flustered and could offer no plausible explanation. The family detained him, blocked his car and called the police.

TMZ broke the story ... the LAPD arrested Rogers and he's currently being held for questioning on suspicion of murder. Lisa Marie's brother, Edward, went to Rogers' home Tuesday afternoon looking for answers.