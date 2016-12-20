TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Police Investigating Alleged Masturbating San Diego Chargers Security Guard

San Diego Chargers Cops Open Criminal Investigation Into Alleged Masturbating Security Guard

12/20/2016 12:02 PM PST
EXCLUSIVE

1220_security_masturbator_sd_police

The San Diego Chargers security guard who was allegedly caught masturbating on video while he stood on the field could lose more than his job ... because cops are now on the case.

Law enforcement in SD tells us they've been made aware of the incident and have opened up their own criminal investigation. 

The video -- posted Monday -- shows a male guard allegedly pleasuring himself in front of a group of cheerleaders. Both the team and security company were quick to action ... investigating and firing the employee in a matter of hours. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web

WWTDD
Maxim