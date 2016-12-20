Drake and J Lo Something's Going On

12/20/2016 11:30 AM PST
1220-drake-jlo-delilahs-tmz-instagramDrake and Jennifer Lopez have been spending a lot of time together lately, and sources who are around both of them tell us it's only a matter of time ...

Drake rented out Delilah restaurant in WeHo Monday night, and J Lo was his guest. We're told 20 others joined the party as the restaurant was shut down to the public.

As for what's going on ... we know Drake and J Lo are working on a music project together, and he's been to 2 of her Vegas shows recently. One source, who should know, says so far it's not what you would assume but it's pretty clearly going in that direction.

