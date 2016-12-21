Bill Belichick Says Patriots Unfazed By Michael Floyd DUI Video

Bill Belichick Patriots Unfazed By Michael Floyd DUI Video

Breaking News

Bill Belichick says the Patriots were well aware of the disturbing Michael Floyd DUI video before they signed him -- and insinuated they would not be dropping the WR now that it's gone public.

TMZ Sports posted the video Tuesday showing the former Cardinals star passed out behind the wheel of his SUV while in traffic in Scottsdale, AZ. Cops say he was completely wasted.

When asked about the video at his Wednesday morning news conference, he replied, We were aware of the situation when we claimed him."

He added, "[Floyd is] in an ongoing legal situation that I’m not going to comment on."

Long story short ... Floyd still has his second chance. Don't blow it.