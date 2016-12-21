Justin Bieber Indicted in Argentina for Beating, Stealing

Exclusive Details

Justin Bieber was just indicted for allegedly ordering a beatdown on a photog in Argentina and then stealing his money and gear.

A judge in Buenos Aires just dropped the hammer against the pop star for the 2013 incident.

Bieber has maintained all along this case is a bunch of nothing and the judge is a lone wolf who has been out to get him. Until the case is resolved, Bieber cannot return to Argentina, because he'll be arrested.

Our sources say Bieber has a plan. His lawyers will appeal the indictment, hoping that the appeals court judges will see the indictment for what it is -- a publicity grab by the judge -- and throw the case out.

The problem for Bieber ... he's about to start his South American tour and Argentina is by far the biggest market and his biggest fan base on the continent. As one Bieber source put it, "The judge is screwing his own country because Justin could infuse a huge amount of money into the economy."