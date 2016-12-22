Charlie Puth I'm Done with Bella She Lied About Tyler Posey

Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth were not meant to last ... mostly because she's allegedly still dating Tyler Posey.

Charlie is now publicly apologizing to Tyler and breaking it off with Bella, saying ... "I'm just removing myself from this." Charlie says Bella told him she was not with Posey anymore, but he found out otherwise.

He also tweeted, "I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way."

Bella and Charlie were spotted packing on the PDA earlier this week. It looked weird to a lot of fans who thought she was still with Tyler. Seems like they were right.