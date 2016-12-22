Brad Pitt Angelina's Hurt Our Kids Just to Grab a Headline

Brad Pitt has fired back at Angelina Jolie ... essentially claiming she's a bad parent for putting their family drama on blast for public consumption.

Brad just filed legal docs asking for an order to seal their file. Angelina had previously filed unsealed documents alleging Brad had parenting issues that made it too risky for him to have unmonitored visits with their 6 kids. She also alleged Brad had a lot to hide about his conduct.

In Brad's new legal docs, he says Angelina knows better ... they are famous people and the kids are damaged when she airs their dirty laundry in public. He suggests Angelina going public has humiliated and embarrassed their kids and could even endanger them.

And there's this ... in the docs Brad's lawyer says, "[Angelina] apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record, or she has other motives."

Brad asked for an emergency order sealing the case but was shut down, so now he's filed a formal motion to seal the case ... something the judge indicated he would grant.