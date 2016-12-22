Manny Ramirez Considering Pro Baseball Comeback

Manny might not be done being Manny ... at least not yet ... because the 44-year-old legend is considering an offer to play pro baseball overseas ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Manny Ramirez last played for the Cubs AAA affiliate back in 2014 -- and then served as a hitting consultant for the club.

But we spoke with Manny's wife, Juliana, who tells us the 12 time MLB All-Star and World Series MVP has been training like crazy ... and has been in talks with a pro team outside the United States.

"He is training extremely hard," Juliana says ... "Batting, CrossFit, Orange Theory. He never stops."

Juliana says no official decision has been made yet about Manny's future ... but it's clear where she stands.

"I told him, 'Go for it!' Baseball is the love of his life other than his family and I totally support him 100% ... 'cause I know how much it means for him."