Meek Mill Scores $200k for Miami NYE Party

Exclusive Details

Meek Mill's about to haul it in for headlining a New Year's Eve party in Miami ... and the amount of 0s on his paycheck is right up there with some of rap's biggest acts.

Sources close to Meek tell us ... he's getting $200k to perform at Dream Nightclub in South Beach, plus $20k to partially cover expenses. Not too shabby for a guy whose career seems to be on a never-ending roller coaster.

We're told Meek will also be lubricated with spirits -- 10 bottles of Ace of Spades, 5 bottles of Moet Nectar Rosé and some Hennessy and tequila to boot.

Varsity Lifestyle Group is throwing the bash, and tickets to ring in the new year with the rapper are $60 for chicks, $109 for dudes, with VIP packages ranging from around $4k to $10k. It's scheduled to rage 'til 5 AM.