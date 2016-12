Tom Brady: The Passcode To My House Is ...

Pats QB/social media goofball Tom Brady dropped a brand new video Thursday night -- joking about being lost in the woods, trying to put together a 32,000 piece puzzle ... and getting locked out of his home.

It's funny ... especially when we noticed the codes he tried to punch in to get back in the house:

Try 1 -- 12121#

Try 2 -- 1212#

Try 3 -- 1234#

C'mon TB12 ... you're better than that.

Funny video though.

Happy Holidays!