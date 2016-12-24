'SNL' Star Pete Davidson NFL Should Change Rx Weed Policy 'It's Not Always To Get Lit'

'SNL' star Pete Davidson is sticking to his guns in his beef with the NFL's weed policy ... saying the league suspending a player for using marijuana to deal with his Crohn's disease is "terrible."

The player Davidson's talking about is Buffalo Bills lineman Seantrel Henderson ... who was hit with a 10 game ban after a 2nd violation of the league's substance abuse policy earlier this year.

Henderson suffers from Crohn's -- a painful, chronic, disease of the digestive tract -- and has argued that he needs pot to manage the pain associated with the condition.

We got Davidson -- who also suffers from Crohn's -- out in L.A. and he told our guy the NFL needs to understand there are strains of medical weed STRICTLY for therapy ... meaning it's not all about getting high.