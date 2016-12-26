Vanessa Bryant No More NBA on Xmas WOOHOO!!!

Breaking News

Kobe Bryant has a NEW Christmas Day tradition -- one that doesn't involve basketball -- and it seems his wife, Vanessa, couldn't be more excited about it!

FYI, Kobe spent 16 of his last 20 Dec. 25ths playing in the NBA's Xmas day classic -- and became the #1 all-time Xmas day scorer with 395 total points.

But that was before he retired ... because this year it was all about his new baby, Bianka -- and Macaulay Culkin!

In fact, Vanessa seemed PUMPED about her new holiday plans when she posed about it on Instagram ... saying, "No more games on Christmas. 🏀 🎶"For the first time in forever..........."- (Princess Elsa voice)🎶❄️❄️❄️ #PeacefulHoliday #Christmas #FamilyTime 🎁🎅🏽🎄#HomeAlone2."

Kobe also posted, "Home watching a classic and realized this was my face 1 week ago when I realized I didn't have the NBA package LOL #mindblown."

Welcome to your new life, #24.