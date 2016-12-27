Chris Paul & DeAndre Jordan In Car Accident ... Person Hospitalized

Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan were involved in a car accident in Playa del Rey moments ago ... and while they appear okay ... another person was hospitalized, TMZ Sports has learned.

Witnesses tell us ... it all went down around noon. The accident involved 2 cars -- a matte black Tesla and an SUV.

Unclear what caused the accident ... but an ambulance, fire truck and police have responded to the scene.

CP3 and DJ appeared to be okay -- walking back and forth and talking on their cell phones.

Another person was transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of that person's injuries are unknown.

A witness tells us one person involved was seen with a sling on his arm.

Story developing ...