Al Jefferson NBA Ref Hotline Is Pointless 'Just A Bunch Of Complaining'

EXCLUSIVE

Any NBA player sneaking away to call the league's new hotline for bad officiating is WASTING HIS DAMN TIME ... that's according to NBA veteran Al Jefferson who calls the hotline "pointless."

The hotline was set up as part of the new CBA between the league and the players ... allowing a salty hooper to call up and single out specific refs on bad calls they made in previous games.

We got Jefferson -- a former All-NBA player -- in D.C. and asked him if he thinks the hotline will make one damn bit of difference in the way the games are called ... and guess what, he doesn't.

So put the phone down, DeMarcus Cousins.