Fetty Wap Drops $10k on Favorite Stripper

Exclusive Details

Fetty Wap actually has a favorite stripper ... no really, and that lucky dancer got showered for her birthday.

The "679" rapper rolled 50 deep into Aces strip club just after 1 AM Thursday in NYC ... and we're told the visit served a 2-pronged attack -- to turn up at the joint one last time before New Year's and shower the dancer, Blu, with $10k.

Way to boost the economy.