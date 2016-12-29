Bowl Game Bathroom Fight 'I Used to Eff Guys Like You In Prison!'

Insanity in the men's room at the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday -- when a 1-legged West Virginia fan got punched by a Miami fan ... and then screamed, "I used to f**k guys like you in prison!"

While the Mountaineers were taking on the Hurricanes in Orlando ... the two rival fans got into a heated argument at the urinal.

The WVU fan threatened to pee in the UM guy ... the UM guy punched the WVU fan in the face.

A chase ensues -- and that's when the WVU fans drops the prison line.

The worst part ... neither fan washed their hands before leaving the restroom.