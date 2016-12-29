TMZ

Rob Gronkowski Is BACK ... To Partying On Yachts (PHOTO)

Rob Gronkowski I'M BACK To Partying On Yachts

12/29/2016 2:53 PM PST
Breaking News

1229-rob-gronkowski-splashJust 27 days after undergoing back surgery, Rob Gronkowski is already back in PARTY ROCK MODE ... chillin' shirtless on a yacht in Miami. 

Gronk's probably in Miami because his Patriots are playing the Dolphins on Sunday -- but he took some time to kick it on a celebrity-filled yacht with the like of "Divergent" star Ansel Elgort and Kardashian BFF Jonathan Ceeban.

Gronk is on injured reserve -- which means he won't come back to the NFL until next season (no matter how far the Pats go in the playoffs) -- so, might as well relax and party, right?  

