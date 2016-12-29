Rob Gronkowski Is BACK ... To Partying On Yachts (PHOTO)

Rob Gronkowski I'M BACK To Partying On Yachts

Breaking News

Just 27 days after undergoing back surgery, Rob Gronkowski is already back in PARTY ROCK MODE ... chillin' shirtless on a yacht in Miami.

Gronk's probably in Miami because his Patriots are playing the Dolphins on Sunday -- but he took some time to kick it on a celebrity-filled yacht with the like of "Divergent" star Ansel Elgort and Kardashian BFF Jonathan Ceeban.

Gronk is on injured reserve -- which means he won't come back to the NFL until next season (no matter how far the Pats go in the playoffs) -- so, might as well relax and party, right?