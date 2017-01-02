Lyft Sued Passenger Says Drunk Driver Triggered Heart Attack

EXCLUSIVE

Lyft hires drivers who will get drunk behind the wheel and make dangerous decisions that cause car crashes that are so terrifying they cause heart attacks ... so claims a Lyft passenger in a new lawsuit.

A California woman claims she hopped in a Lyft with terrifying consequences. She says the driver was DUI, made an illegal left and t-boned another car so fiercely the Lyft rolled. She says she suffered injuries to her chest and ribs.

Get this ... the woman happens to be an Uber driver.

The woman's lawyer, Paul N. Philips, tells TMZ ... his client had a "trauma-caused heart attack" and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

A Lyft rep tells us the company has a zero-tolerance drug and alcohol policy and has permanently banished the driver.