'Bachelor' Contestant Corinne Parents Cool with Her Banging Tactics

EXCLUSIVE

'Bachelor' star Corinne Olympios makes no apologies for her aggressive pursuit of Nick Viall, and if Bachelor Nation wants to label her the villain ... she's cool with it and so are her parents.

We're told the family watched Monday's premiere together and Corinne's parents tell us they enjoyed it, and have no problem with contestants and fans hanging a scarlet 'V' on their little girl. They also said Corrine was happy with the label.

If you missed it ... she went in strong to get the first kiss from Nick -- and in a promo for upcoming episodes bragged about her "platinum vagine" and straight-up told Nick she's DTB.

Her folks say that's all good.

As for the "multi-million dollar business" Corinne says she runs ... we're told the family owns Miami-based Armor Garage -- a supplier of epoxy floor coatings, and yes ... she does actually work there. Mainly in sales.

No word if she sold Nick the "vagine" package.

"My heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum." #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/oagv8suRJv — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2017



