'Bridalplasty' Contestant Death Certificate Released ... Cause of Death Not Obvious

EXCLUSIVE

Lisa Marie Naegle's death certificate is filed, but it doesn't make it clear how the "Bridalplasty" contestant died.

TMZ obtained a copy of Naegle's death certificate -- filed by the L.A. County Coroner -- and says the cause of death of has been "DEFFERED."

We broke the story ... Jackie Jerome Rogers was charged with her murder after confessing to cops. He allegedly smashed her in the head seven times with a hammer after they'd been out partying together.

Story developing ...